Welch & Forbes LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

WTRG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

