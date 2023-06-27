Welch & Forbes LLC Has $552,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.