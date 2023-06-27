Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $225,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Entegris Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,231.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

