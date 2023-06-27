Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $374,000 in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

