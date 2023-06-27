Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

