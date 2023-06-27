Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 7,899 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 0.1 %

VNT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

