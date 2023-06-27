Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 323,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE KYN opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

