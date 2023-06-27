Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

MET opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

