Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

SU opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

