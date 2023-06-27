Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 287 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.