Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $479.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

