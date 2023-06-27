Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 395 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

