Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 750 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

WDAY stock opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -213.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.70. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

