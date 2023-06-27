Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 8,163 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.