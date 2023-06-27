Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 904 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

