Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

