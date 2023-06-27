Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.