WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

