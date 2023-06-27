WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $483,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

