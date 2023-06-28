1,308 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

MMC opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

