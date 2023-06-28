1,319 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE:DOV opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

