2,167 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

