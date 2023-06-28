2,182 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average is $239.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

