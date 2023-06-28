3,120 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

