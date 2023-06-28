3,407 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HDV stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

