3,562 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 756,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

