3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,744 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

