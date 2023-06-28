5,181 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,570,253 shares of company stock valued at $325,010,773 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

