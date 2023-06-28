945 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

