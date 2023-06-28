9,970 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

SHOP stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

