Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.59 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $11.59 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $300.81 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

