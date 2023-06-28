Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,273,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 425,082 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

