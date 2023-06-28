AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,851 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after buying an additional 139,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.