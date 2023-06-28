AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,098 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

