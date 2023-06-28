AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

