AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Shares of NUE opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

