AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

