AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after buying an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after buying an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.