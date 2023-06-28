AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,866 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

