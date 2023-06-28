AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 88,001 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,001 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

