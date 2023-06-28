AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.