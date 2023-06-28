AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

