AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,913 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

