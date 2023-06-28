AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $114.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 671,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

