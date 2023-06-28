AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $114.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.
In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AVAV opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $112.39.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
