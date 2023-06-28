Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. 305,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,221,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

