Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 75,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 645,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -0.93.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

