All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.03. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
