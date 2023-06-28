Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Lowered to $197.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.