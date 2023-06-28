Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.