Amber Rudd Buys 1,574 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,361.50).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.80 ($3,104.64).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.29. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Centrica

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.67).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

