Amber Rudd Buys 1,574 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,361.50).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.80 ($3,104.64).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.29. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.